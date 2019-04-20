Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 49,937 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (INOV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,937 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INOV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 403,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,983,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,983,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 808,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after purchasing an additional 90,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovalon by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,108 shares during the last quarter. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Inovalon stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Inovalon had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

