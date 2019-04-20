Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,800 Shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (CURO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CURO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 1,236.9% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,184,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,484 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Curo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,322,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 659,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 340,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Curo Group by 40.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,929,000 after buying an additional 227,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Curo Group by 180.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 172,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CURO. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curo Group in a report on Monday, January 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curo Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Curo Group stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $8.73 and a 12-month high of $32.20. The firm has a market cap of $511.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.29.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Curo Group had a positive return on equity of 386.32% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $300.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Curo Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

