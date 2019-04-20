Two Harbors Investment (TWO) vs. Quality Care Properties (QCP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) and Quality Care Properties (NYSE:QCP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Quality Care Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Two Harbors Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Quality Care Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Quality Care Properties does not pay a dividend. Two Harbors Investment pays out 95.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Two Harbors Investment and Quality Care Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Two Harbors Investment 0 3 5 0 2.63 Quality Care Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus target price of $15.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.88%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Quality Care Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Two Harbors Investment $870.03 million 4.30 -$44.29 million $1.97 6.95 Quality Care Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quality Care Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Two Harbors Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Two Harbors Investment and Quality Care Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Two Harbors Investment -4.12% 13.56% 1.57% Quality Care Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Two Harbors Investment beats Quality Care Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, if it distributes at least 90% of net taxable income to its stockholders. Two Harbors Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Quality Care Properties Company Profile

Quality Care Properties, Inc. is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building. For more information regarding QCP, visit www.qcpcorp.com.

