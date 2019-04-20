Twitter (TWTR) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.17

Press coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news impact score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Twitter’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Group raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

TWTR stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $26.19 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The social networking company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Twitter had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $908.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $21,033,520.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,043,286 shares in the company, valued at $32,164,507.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 4,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $160,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,189 shares of company stock worth $24,220,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

