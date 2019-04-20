Tutor Perini (TPC) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TPC has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Tutor Perini from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $27.00 price target on shares of Tutor Perini and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. Tutor Perini has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $990.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.86.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,751,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,076 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,775,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,268,000 after acquiring an additional 618,081 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the first quarter worth about $9,297,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 986,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after acquiring an additional 489,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $6,642,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.