Tupperware Brands (TUP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands is the leading global marketer of innovative, premium products across multiple brands utilizing a social selling method through an independent sales. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller Cosmetics, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, and Nuvo brands. Tupperware Brands’ growth comes from its worldwide sales force, and they have made an unwavering commitment to Enlighten, Educate and Empower women and their families across the globe. “

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Tupperware Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $46.91.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $505.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.53 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 114.53% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Tupperware Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

In other news, Director Susan M. Cameron bought 3,687 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,843.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman E V. Goings bought 3,700 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.92 per share, with a total value of $99,604.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 51,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,461.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,887 shares of company stock valued at $295,068 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUP. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.