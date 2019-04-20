TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 322.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in TTEC were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TTEC by 481.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in TTEC by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in TTEC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TTEC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $52,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $419.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.19 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.28. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs, builds, and operates omni-channel customer experiences. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environments.

