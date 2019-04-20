Trueblue Inc (TBI) Receives $25.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st.

In other Trueblue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,028,509.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Trueblue by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 119,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Trueblue by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 272,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trueblue by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Trueblue stock opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $994.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.68. Trueblue has a twelve month low of $20.56 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $650.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.93 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Trueblue will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

