TriMas Corp (TRS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRS. BidaskClub cut shares of TriMas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of TriMas in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of TriMas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th.

In other TriMas news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,500 shares of TriMas stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $80,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TriMas by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TriMas by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000.

TRS opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.57. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. TriMas had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $211.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TriMas will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

