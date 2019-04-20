Tricida Inc (TCDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.79). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.45) to ($3.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($3.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tricida.

Get Tricida alerts:

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.23.

Several analysts recently commented on TCDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Empire increased their price objective on shares of Tricida from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Klaus R. Dr Veitinger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $125,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $39,873.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,794 shares of company stock worth $4,407,688 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,317,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tricida during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Tricida by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,707,000 after acquiring an additional 687,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tricida by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,981,000 after acquiring an additional 102,514 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in Tricida by 141.2% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $31.16 on Monday. Tricida has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.72. The company has a current ratio of 16.50, a quick ratio of 16.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tricida (TCDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tricida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.