Trecora Resources (TREC) Major Shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al Sells 10,293 Shares

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $99,121.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,995,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,847,888.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 18,492 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $172,160.52.

On Friday, April 12th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 8,247 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $75,460.05.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 2,220 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $20,202.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 10,772 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $98,779.24.

NYSE:TREC opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.87. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.85 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trecora Resources will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,585,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 92,005 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trecora Resources by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,315 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TREC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Trecora Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

