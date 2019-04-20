Travelers Companies (TRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $141.52.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.92.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $467,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 243,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,485,369.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total transaction of $589,936.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,442.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,566,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 2,427.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 70,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in Travelers Companies by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/travelers-companies-trv-issues-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.