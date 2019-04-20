Translate Bio (TBIO) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TBIO. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Monday, December 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of TBIO opened at $9.99 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $452.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.74.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Translate Bio by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

