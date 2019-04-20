TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,631,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $554,706,000 after acquiring an additional 688,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,851,000 after acquiring an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 517,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,839,000 after acquiring an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $146,363,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 401,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,430,000 after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TransDigm Group to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $405.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.82.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $469.28 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $307.36 and a 1 year high of $470.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $993.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.66 million. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $8,547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.22, for a total transaction of $7,793,606.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,357 shares of company stock valued at $41,248,657 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

