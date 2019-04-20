Trade Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (TIO)

Trade Token (CURRENCY:TIO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Trade Token has a total market cap of $7.58 million and $0.00 worth of Trade Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trade Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00001310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $33.94, $5.60, $51.55 and $32.15. During the last week, Trade Token has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $619.58 or 0.11660063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00001041 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00023918 BTC.

Trade Token Profile

Trade Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Trade Token’s total supply is 223,534,823 coins and its circulating supply is 89,921,436 coins. The official website for Trade Token is trade.io . The official message board for Trade Token is medium.com/@trade.io . Trade Token’s official Twitter account is @TradeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trade Token Coin Trading

Trade Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $18.94, $7.50, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68, $20.33, $32.15, $5.60, $10.39 and $24.43. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trade Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trade Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

