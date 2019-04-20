Tracsis Plc (TRCS) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80

Tracsis Plc (LON:TRCS) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of TRCS opened at GBX 642.50 ($8.40) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.66 million and a P/E ratio of 25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.27. Tracsis has a twelve month low of GBX 514 ($6.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 740 ($9.67).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The company offers operations and planning systems, including rolling stock and crew planning and optimization tools; and information management and performance reporting software.

