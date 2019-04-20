Total System Services (TSS) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $98.00.

TSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Total System Services from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Total System Services from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE TSS opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Total System Services has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.62 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 30.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Total System Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $3,518,907.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $979,718.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,545.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,888,967 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

