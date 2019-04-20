Tompkins Financial Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Tompkins Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 85,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 724,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,264,000 after purchasing an additional 57,720 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock opened at $195.12 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

