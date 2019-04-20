Tokes Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Tokes token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00007622 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Tokes has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $1,705.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003214 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000158 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tokes

TKS is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,455,702 tokens. Tokes’ official website is tokesplatform.org . The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform . Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tokes

Tokes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

