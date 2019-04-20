Timicoin (TMC) Price Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Timicoin (CURRENCY:TMC) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Timicoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Timicoin has a total market cap of $2.28 million and approximately $2,843.00 worth of Timicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Timicoin has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006172 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00457779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.79 or 0.01102628 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00206123 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001664 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Timicoin Coin Profile

Timicoin launched on September 12th, 2013. Timicoin’s total supply is 317,149,560 coins. Timicoin’s official website is timicoin.io . The Reddit community for Timicoin is /r/TimiHealth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Timicoin’s official Twitter account is @timihealth

Buying and Selling Timicoin

Timicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Timicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Timicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Timicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

