Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 178.97% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

