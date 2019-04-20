The Newest: Queen Elizabeth II sends Closeness to Macron

12:45 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth II has sent a message of sympathy after a fire ravaged Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

The British monarch states she was”profoundly saddened” to see that the cathedral ablaze, and expressed”sincere respect to the emergency agencies who have risked their own lives to attempt to conserve this important national monument”

Religious leaders and british politicians have sent messages of goodwill and offers of assistance in rebuilding the medieval construction.

___

12:30 p.m.

The Vatican’s culture ministry has offered words of hope for France following the devastating fire at Notre Dame, stating the palace is a”living creature” that has been reborn ahead and certainly will continue to function as”beating heart” of all France.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi started a Vatican press conference having a reflection. He noted it had been a place of encounter for both nonbelievers and believers and such as the 19th century French poet Paul Claudel, in some cases, were converted into the Catholic faith as a outcome.

Ravasi, whose office manages the Catholic Church’s patrimony worldwide, said that he was moved by the scenes of faithful and tourists weeping as Notre Dame went up in flames.

He suggested that the Vatican its art experts at the Vatican Museums, might play a role in the rebuilding.

___

12:25 p.m

The Paris prosecutor says that they’re working on the assumption that the blaze has been an crash also there is no signs of arson in the Notre Dame fire.

Remy Heitz claims the analysis will soon be”long and complex.”

After the blaze was set out, speaking Tuesday, he explained the probe is being worked on by 50 researchers. He says they’ll be interviewing workers from five companies that had been hired to work on renovations and which is the point where the flames broke out.

___

This model corrects that 50 researchers are operating on the probe, not just five.

___

11:55 a.m.

An aide says that Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, has offered Polish and aid pros for the job of rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral which was ruined by fire.

Krzysztof Szczerski said that Duda has composed to state solidarity and Poland’s grief at thet reduction of ethnic and heritage identity.

He explained that in a gesture of”European solidarity” Duda provided Poland’s expertise and world-class pros in the reconstruction of historic buildings. Warsaw and a number of different places were rebuilt from World War II rubble.

He said that a Polish chapel in the cathedral was affected by the fire however was not damaged.

A valuable copy of Poland’s most prestigious celebrity in addition to relicts of all Polish-born pope St. John Paul II have been rescued.

___

11:55 a.m.

Heiko Maas wrote on Twitter which French President Emmanuel Macron has known for help from external France and also”Germany stands prepared to do that in close friendship.”

Maas added that”we’re united in regret. Notre Dame is a part of the cultural heritage of mankind and a symbol for Europe.”

___

11:40 a.m.

___

10:35 a.m.

Paris’ mayor says Notre Dame’s organ, one of the world’s most famous and largest, remains intact after a devastating fire at Paris’ cathedral.

Emmanuel Gregoire advised Tuesday that a plan to safeguard Notre Dame’s treasures was successfully and quickly activated.

Francois Thierry dates to the 1730s and assembled the remarkable organ. It’s an estimated 8,000 pipes.

Gregoire also described”huge relief” in the salvaging of bits such as the supposed Crown of Christ.

___

10:20 a.m.

The head of Egypt’s Copts,” Pope Tawadroz II, said in a statement that the flame was a”massive loss for whole humankind” and influenced”one of the main monuments on the planet.”

The Foreign Ministry in Cairo also expressed”great sorrow and pain” over the flame, mentioning Notre Dame’s”historical and culture worth” for France and world heritage.

___

10:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is praying for French Catholics and the Parisian population”beneath the shock of the terrible fire” which ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti stated Twitter on Tuesday that the pope”is near France” and that he is supplying prayers”for all those that are making an effort to deal with this scenario .”

Even the Vatican on Monday expressed”shock and sadness” in the fire that caused considerable damage to a cathedral that is”a sign of Christianity from France and in the world”

___

10 a.m.

Funding for the renovation of Notre Dame is piling up with 300 million euros being together fast pledged by just two of France’s wealthiest families.

Businessman Francois-Henri Pinault and his billionaire daddy Francois Pinault said that they had been giving 100 million euros Artemis, in their company, to assist finance repairs to the cathedral Monday night ravaged by fire.

An announcement from Francois-Henri Pinault stated:”This tragedy affects all French people” and”everybody wants to revive life as speedily as possible to this jewel of our legacy.”

That donation was then trumped by French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods.

LVMH known as the palace a”symbol of France, its legacy and its motto.”

___

9:50 a.m.

European Union leader Donald Tusk is currently calling about the bloc’s member states to help France reconstruct the Notre Dame cathedral saying the website at Paris is a symbol of what binds Europe together.

Tusk stated:”At stake here’s something more than just material assistance. The burning of the Notre Dame cathedral has made us conscious that we are bound by something more important and more deep than treaties.”

Parliament President Antonio Tajani invited EU lawmakers, meeting in Strasbourg, France, to contribute their day’s salary to help finance reconstruction.

___

9:45 a.m.

Even a spokesman for Paris firefighters says that”the whole fire is out” at Notre Dame cathedral.

Plus stated that now the fire is out”this phase is for the specialists” to plan how to combine the edifice.

___

9:10 a.m.

French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH have pledged 200 million euros ($226 million) to its reconstruction of Notre Dame, after a reported 100 million-euro contribution from another French billionaire, Francois Pinault.

A statement Tuesday from LVMH said the Arnault household and the luxury goods set could make the contribution to a rebuilding fund to the cathedral, which was swallowed by flames Monday evening.

The Pinault family’s earlier 100 million-euro contribution was reported by French media.

___

8:45 a.m.

A French cultural heritage specialist says France no longer has trees big enough to replace ancient beams that burned in the Notre Dame fire.

Vice president of preservation team Fondation du Patrimoine, bertrand de Feydeau, told France Info radio was built with beams from woods.

Talking Tuesdayhe said the cathedral’s roof can’t be rebuilt exactly as it was before the fire since”we don’t, at the moment, have trees within our territory of their size which were cut from the 13th century”

He explained the restoration work will need to use new technology to rebuild the roof.

___

8:40 a.m.

Experts are analyzing the blackened shell of Paris’ legendary Notre Dame cathedral to set following actions to rescue what remains after a devastating fire destroyed much of the building.

With the fire that broke out Monday night and consumed the cathedral currently attention is turning into ensuring the building’s structural integrity.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that architects and other experts would meet at the cathedral early Tuesday”to find out whether the arrangement is stable and when the firefighters can go inside to continue their job.”

Officials think about that the fire an collision, that news has done nothing to quiet the mourning, although maybe as a result of restoration work happening at the architectural treasure.