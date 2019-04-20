The Latest: President urges Germans to Contribute to Notre Dame

The Latest on the fire Which swept through Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier is currently urging many others and his countrymen in Europe to contribute to the rebuilding of Notre Dame palace after a devastating fire.

Steinmeier said Tuesday the footage of the milestone Paris building burning would”likely leave no one in Europe untouched”

Steinmeier added the palace”is not merely a excellent building, it is a wonderful European milestone, a landmark of European civilization and a significant document of European history.”

___

4:15 p.m

A few hours after billionaire tycoons Bernard Arnault and Francois Pinault announced Tuesday they would provide a total of 300 million eurosoil and gas giant Total said it would contribute 100 million euros”to assist the reconstruction of this architectural jewel.”

Cosmetics maker L’Oreal promised the same amount to reconstruct”a symbol of French tradition and of our history.”

Among other contributors, he was said by Bouygues building team CEO Martin Bouygues and his brother Olivier would contribute 10 million euros.

___

3:55 p.m.

The French presidency says one will follows a morning session from the day focusing on the federal fund-raising campaign along with the renovation work.

After 11, macron would be to talk by phone.

The French leader has postponed a language along with a news conference aimed at responding to this yellow vest catastrophe for an extended period, to respect”a moment of federal emotion” Macron was likely to announce measures that week addressing anti-government protesters’ issues.

___

3:45 p.m.

The French Bishops’ Conference claims the bells of all cathedrals across the nation will ring on Wednesday at 6:50 p.m. local time (1850 GMT; 12:50 p.m. EST), now when the fire began Monday in Notre Dame in Paris.

The Bishops’ Conference said Tuesday in a statement this will demonstrate that the solidarity of dioceses supporting Paris and the flame at Notre Dame”is a jolt which affects far beyond only the Catholics of the country.”

103 Catholic cathedrals are counted by france.

___

3:25 p.m.

France’s culture minister says the”most valuable treasures” of Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral are saved after a devastating fire, including the crown of thorns Catholic relic and the tunic of Saint Louis.

Culture Minister Franck Riester told reporters that other works are being moved to the Louvre from a storeroom in City Hall on Tuesday and Wednesday. There they revived, secure and will likely be dehumidified.

He explained Friday that the cathedral paintings will be removed. He said,”We assume they have never been damaged from the fire but there’ll eventually be damage from smoke.”

Monday’s fire dropped the spire and destroyed the cathedral roof.

___

3:00 p.m.

European Union chief Donald Tusk claims the concept of encouragement to France after the Notre Dame cathedral fire ought to be that”it is not the end of the world” and the damage is going to be repaired.

Tusk told Polish terrorists Tuesday at Strasbourg following a European Parliament debate on Brexit that it had been the responsibility of all Europeans and Poles to provide France courage after this”striking” event.

Recalling his native Poland’s attempts to rebuild its towns, many low to rubble, after World War II, Tusk reported that his compatriots”have the right and the duty to state — You will be able, this isn’t the end of earth.”

___

2:50 p.m.

The manager of UNESCO says specialist work has to be carried out to protect the staying structure of Notre Dame Cathedral following a devastating fire.

Audrey Azoulay told The Associated Press that it’s too early to say if the valued rose windows of Notre Dame are unscathed because art experts have not been able to study the website after Monday fire.

She said”the initial 24, 48 hours” are critical to protecting the stone and wood construction from water damage and also analyzing next actions. She cautioned that parts of this palace remain”extremely fragile,” notably hundreds of tons of scaffolding set up across the cathedral spire which collapsed.

She explained Notre Dame has”a particular spot in the planet’s collective imagination.” Notre Dame is a part of a UNESCO heritage site that contains the quais and islands, and UNESCO has provided its expertise to help reconstruct.

___

2:45 p.m.

The chaplain of all Paris fire brigade, jean-Marc Fournier, is being hailed as a hero after taking part in the retrieval of this crown of thorns in Notre Dame cathedral.

Talking to reporters in the Palace, Paris’ 15th district mayor Philippe Goujon stated the Fournier played with a part in the rescue of the relic and insisted on being allowed to enter the edifice.

Fournier’s bravery was noted already following the Nov. 2015 Bataclan attack, when he tended to the injured and prayed over the dead.

According to an interview that he gave after that attack, Fournier was established in the Sarthe region that was western and in Germany , prior to joining the Paris fire brigade.

He served in the Diocese of the Armed Forces and was based for a time in Afghanistan.

___

2:30 p.m.

Pope Francis is offering his prayers which Notre Dame, the”architectural gem of a collective memory,” will once again function as a shrine to the Catholic religion, a symbol of the French country and a religious and architectural present to humankind.

In a brief view of condolences Francis said Tuesday the fire had been devastating given that it came the days that through Holy Week leading up to Easter during which Christians commemorate Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection.

Francis wrote:”This catastrophe has gravely harmed a historic building. But I am conscious that it has influenced a symbol dear to most French people within the diversity of the own convictions and the center of Parisians. Because Notre Dame is the architectural jewel of a collective memory, instead of gathering for good events, a note of their prayer and faith of Catholics in the center of the city.”

Francis invoked his blessings around the nation and commended the courage of the firefighters.

2:10 p.m.

The chief builder of Cologne cathedral states it might take decades to repair the harm caused by the Notre Dame cathedral by a fire.

Peter Fuessenich, who oversees all construction work for the Gothic cathedral in the German city, told broadcaster RTL on Tuesday that”it will certainly take years, possibly even years, until the previous damage due to this dreadful fire will be completely repaired.”

Cologne cathedral was heavily damaged to fix it is still ongoing.

Fuessenich called the flame in Paris”a catastrophe having an European dimension” as many churches and cathedrals across the continent were motivated by buildings in France. He explained that”when the final stone was set in Notre-Dame, the first one was laid here in Cologne, and in that respect it impacts us very much”

According to Fuessenich, Cologne cathedral’s’ roof was replaced with an iron framework meaning that the fire there would be devastating.

___

1:50 p.m.

An agent of one of the five firms which were hired to work on renovations into the Notre Dame cathedral’s roof says”we need more than anyone for light to be shed about the source of this drama.”

Julien le Bras’ company has 12 workers involved with the refurbishment, though none have been at the right time of the fire on site.

Le Bras insisted that”all the security measures were respected,” and”employees are engaging in the investigation with no hesitation.”

Officials have indicated the fire might have been linked to the renovation job.

While the website has been secured paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said the research is in its early phases and will be focusing on hearings.

___

12:45 p.m.

The British monarch states she was”deeply saddened” to see the palace ablaze, and expressed”sincere admiration to the emergency services who have risked their own lives to try to conserve this major national monument.”

Religious leaders and british politicians have sent messages of goodwill and offers of help in rebuilding the construction.

___

12:30 p.m.

The Vatican’s culture minister has offered words of hope into France after the devastating fire in Notre Dame, stating the palace is a”living creature” that has been reborn ahead and certainly will continue to be the”beating heart” of France.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi opened a Vatican press conference about the palace using a reflection. He also noted that it was a place of encounter for both nonbelievers and believers and like the 19th century French poet Paul Claudel, sometimes, were converted to the Catholic religion consequently.

The office of ravasi, whose, said he was moved from the scenes of tourists and loyal alike yelling as Notre Dame went up in flames.

He suggested the Vatican its artwork specialists in the Vatican Museums, would play a role that was possible in the rebuilding granted their expertise.

___

12:25 p.m

The Paris prosecutor says they’re working on the premise that the blaze had been an accident also there is no signs of arson from the Notre Dame flame.

Remy Heitz states the analysis will be”long and complicated.”

Talking after the blaze was put out, he explained 50 investigators are currently working on the probe. He says they’ll be interviewing workers from five companies that had been hired to work on renovations to the cathedral’s roof, that was being fixed ahead of the fire and that is where the flames first broke out.

___

This version corrects that 50 investigators are operating on the probe, but not even just five.

___

11:55 a.m.

An aide states that the president, Andrzej Duda of Poland, has offered Polish and assistance pros for the job of rebuilding Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral that was damaged by fire.

Krzysztof Szczerski said that Duda has composed to French President Emmanuel Macron to express the despair and solidarity of Poland in loss of heritage and cultural identity.

He said that in a gesture of”European solidarity” Duda provided Poland’s expertise and world-class pros in the reconstruction of historic buildings. Other areas and warsaw were rebuilt from World War II rubble.

He explained that there was at the cathedral a chapel affected by the fire however was not ruined.

A precious replica of Poland’s most honored icon in addition to relicts of Polish-born pope St. John Paul II have been rescued.

___

11:55 a.m.

Heiko Maas wrote Twitter that French President Emmanuel Macron has known for help from outside France and also”Germany stands ready to do that in close friendship.”

Maas added that”we’re united in regret. Notre Dame is a portion of their cultural heritage of mankind and a symbol for Europe.”

___

11:40 a.m.

Egypt’s top Muslim cleric has expressed despair over the fire that destroyed a part of the renowned Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, describing it as a”historic architectural masterpiece.”

___

10:35 a.m.

Paris’ mayor says the organ, among the world’s biggest and most famous of Notre Dame, remains intact following a devastating fire in Paris’ cathedral.

Emmanuel Gregoire told a strategy to protect Notre Dame’s treasures was rapidly and successfully activated.

The impressive organ dates into the 1730s and has been constructed by Francois Thierry. It’s an 8,000 pipes that are estimated.

Gregoire also explained”huge relief” in the salvaging of bits like the purported Crown of Christ.

___

10:20 a.m.

Egypt’s Coptic Church has expressed”profound sadness” within the large blaze that burnt portions of the Notre Dame cathedral in Paris.

The head of Egypt’s Copts,” Pope Tawadroz II, said in a statement that the fire was a”huge loss for whole humanity” and affected”among the most important monuments on the planet.”

___

10:15 a.m.

Pope Francis is praying for French Catholics and the population”under the shock of this dreadful fire” that ravaged the Notre Dame cathedral.

Vatican spokesman Alessandro Gisotti stated Twitter on Tuesday that the pope”is near to France” and he is providing prayers”for those who are making an attempt to deal with this dramatic situation.”

Even the Vatican on Monday expressed”shock and sadness” at the fire that caused extensive damage to a palace which is”a sign of Christianity in France and in the world.”

___

10 a.m.

Funding for the renovation of Notre Dame is piling up at a spectacular pace, with 300 million euros being together quickly pledged by two of France’s wealthiest families.

Businessman Francois-Henri Pinault and his billionaire father Francois Pinault said they were giving 100 million euros Artemis, from their company, to aid fund repairs to the palace ravaged by fire Monday night.

An announcement from Francois-Henri Pinault stated:”This disaster affects all French people” and”everyone would like to restore life as soon as possible for this jewel of our legacy.”

That donation was then trumped by French tycoon Bernard Arnault and his luxury goods group LVMH, that pledged 200 million euros.

LVMH called the palace a”symbol of France, its heritage and its own unity.”

___

9:50 a.m.

European Union leader Donald Tusk is currently calling on the bloc’s member nations to help France rebuild the fire-ravaged Notre Dame cathedral saying the site in Paris is a symbol of what binds Europe.

Tusk stated:”At stake here’s something more than simply material assistance. The trimming of the Notre Dame cathedral has again made us aware that we’re bound with something more significant and more deep than treaties.”

Parliament President Antonio Tajani encouraged EU lawmakers, meeting in Strasbourg, France, to donate the wages of their day.

___

9:45 a.m.

A spokesman for Paris firefighters states that”the whole fire is out” in Notre Dame cathedral.

Plus said that today the fire is out”this phase is for the experts” to plan how to combine the edifice.

___

9:10 a.m.

An announcement Tuesday from LVMH explained the luxury goods group and also the Arnault household would make the contribution to the cathedral, which was swallowed by flames Monday afternoon.

French press reported the sooner 100 donation of the Pinault family.

___

8:45 a.m.

A French heritage specialist says France has trees large enough to replace historical beams that burnt in the Notre Dame fire.

Bertrand de Feydeau, vice president of preservation team Fondation du Patrimoine, told France Info radio was built with beams more than 800 years back from primal forests.

Talking Tuesdayhe explained the Ocean’s roof cannot be rebuilt just as it had been before the fire since”we don’t, in the present time, have trees within our territory of the size that were cut at the 13th century.”

He said that the restoration work will need to use new technologies to rebuild the roof.

___

8:40 a.m.

Pros are analyzing the shell of Paris’ iconic Notre Dame Studio to set following measures to conserve that which remains after a fire destroyed a lot of the construction that is nearly 900-year-old.

With the fire that broke out Monday and quickly absorbed the cathedral now attention is turning into ensuring the building’s integrity.

Junior Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced that architects and other experts would meet at the cathedral early Tuesday”to learn whether the arrangement is secure and if the firefighters can proceed inside to continue their job.”

Officials consider that the fire an accident, possibly as a result of restoration work taking place but news has done nothing to ease the mourning.