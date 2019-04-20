Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Textainer Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.35. Textainer Group reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Textainer Group will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Textainer Group.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.41 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Textainer Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 1,166,228.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 956,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 956,307 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 878,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after acquiring an additional 155,850 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,416,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,105,000 after acquiring an additional 145,244 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 361,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 111,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 105,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGH opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $583.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Textainer Group has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

