Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Compass Point

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $58.49 price target on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

TCBI opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $103.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $265.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Steve Rosenberg sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $141,319.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $78,571.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,543,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,140,000 after purchasing an additional 120,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,312,000 after purchasing an additional 114,580 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,336,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,298,000 after purchasing an additional 170,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,092,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,816,000 after purchasing an additional 304,892 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

