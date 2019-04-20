Tesco (TSCO) Price Target Raised to GBX 277

Tesco (LON:TSCO) had its price target lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 277 ($3.62) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TSCO. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective (up from GBX 265 ($3.46)) on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 273.38 ($3.57).

Get Tesco alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at GBX 250.10 ($3.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.33. Tesco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.05 ($2.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 266.80 ($3.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.22, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.