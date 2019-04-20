TEMCO (TEMCO) Achieves Market Cap of $4.17 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One TEMCO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $198,141.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TEMCO has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00465964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.01107414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00205573 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,244,943,923 tokens. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.