Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 851 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman James B. Kelligrew sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,495 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,941.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,455.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on USB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

Shares of USB opened at $51.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.56. The stock has a market cap of $81.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

