Telit Communications (TCM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Telit Communications (LON:TCM) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of TCM opened at GBX 173 ($2.26) on Tuesday. Telit Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 180.20 ($2.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $227.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83.

Telit Communications Company Profile

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the EMEA, the APAC, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Services and IoT Products. The company develops, markets, and sells cellular, global navigation satellite systems, short range wireless modules, mobile connectivity services, and application enablement platforms to onboard edge devices to the IoT.

