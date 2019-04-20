TD Securities Lowers Western Forest Products (WEF) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.25.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Raymond James cut Western Forest Products from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Forest Products has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.33.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.86 on Wednesday. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of C$1.72 and a 52 week high of C$2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $707.14 million and a P/E ratio of 10.57.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$284.80 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Forest Products will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

