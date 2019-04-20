TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 22nd. Analysts expect TCF Financial to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TCF Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

NYSE:TCF opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/tcf-financial-tcf-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Several research firms have commented on TCF. Zacks Investment Research raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Sandler O’Neill raised TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.87 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.