TC Pipelines (TCP) Upgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has $40.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TC Pipelines from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of TC Pipelines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TC Pipelines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.38.

TC Pipelines stock opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TC Pipelines has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $37.94.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 33.15% and a positive return on equity of 30.60%. Research analysts forecast that TC Pipelines will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 367,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 108,886 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in TC Pipelines by 173.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $6,671,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.8 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

