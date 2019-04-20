Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Paypal by 605.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 32,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $2,943,840.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,564,693.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 3,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $347,255.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,521.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,295 shares of company stock worth $26,469,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $107.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $70.22 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Paypal to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/tandem-investment-advisors-inc-has-1-07-million-holdings-in-paypal-holdings-inc-pypl.html.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.