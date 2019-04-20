Talos Energy’s (TALO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TALO. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Talos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $37.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $258.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.13 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 977.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

