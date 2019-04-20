Tallgrass Energy LP (TGE) Major Shareholder Enagas U.S.A. Llc Acquires 130,320 Shares of Stock

Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) major shareholder Enagas U.S.A. Llc acquired 130,320 shares of Tallgrass Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $3,179,808.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of TGE stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.96. Tallgrass Energy LP has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $220.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.60 million. Tallgrass Energy had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 17.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.78%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGE. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Rare Infrastructure Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tallgrass Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tallgrass Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/tallgrass-energy-lp-tge-major-shareholder-enagas-u-s-a-llc-acquires-130320-shares-of-stock.html.

About Tallgrass Energy

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.