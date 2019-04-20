Tahoe Resources Inc (TAHO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tahoe Resources Inc (NYSE:TAHO) (TSE:THO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Tahoe Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the 4th quarter worth $13,061,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tahoe Resources by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Tahoe Resources by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tahoe Resources during the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tahoe Resources by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after buying an additional 1,520,211 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TAHO stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Tahoe Resources has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.41.

Tahoe Resources Company Profile

Tahoe Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for silver, gold, lead, zinc, and copper deposits, as well as precious metals assets. The company holds interest in the La Arena gold mine located in the Huamachuco district of northern Peru; Shahuindo mine located in the province of Cajabamba in northern Peru; and La Arena II, a copper-gold porphyry deposit located in Peru.

