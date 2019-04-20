Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD) COO Sells $124,575.00 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $124,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,718.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.15 million, a P/E ratio of 142.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 2.25.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCMD. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 622.8% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 415,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,925,000 after purchasing an additional 357,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,601,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,857,000 after purchasing an additional 250,504 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 50,481.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 76,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 76,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,816,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCMD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

