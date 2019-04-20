Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.36.

TRHC stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $91.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 143.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $57.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,355,740 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 278,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.1% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

