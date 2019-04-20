TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.51 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One TaaS token can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00010421 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Liqui, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 122.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TaaS has a market capitalization of $4.51 million and $19,882.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00469061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018931 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.95 or 0.01110047 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00207351 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001698 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS was first traded on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TaaS

TaaS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

