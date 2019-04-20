T-Mobile Us (TMUS) Earning Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) have been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. T-Mobile Us earned a media sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

TMUS opened at $73.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $74.31.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $80.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.21.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 4,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $350,682.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 543,391 shares in the company, valued at $39,982,709.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Mcauliffe sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $156,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,016 shares of company stock worth $3,547,632. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

