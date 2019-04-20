Sylvania Platinum (SLP) PT Raised to GBX 68 at Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 68 ($0.89) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.95% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 32.70 ($0.43) on Thursday. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 31.90 ($0.42). The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 million and a PE ratio of 7.60.

Get Sylvania Platinum alerts:

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.