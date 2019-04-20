Sylvania Platinum (SLP) PT Raised to GBX 68 at Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 68 ($0.89) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 107.95% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 32.70 ($0.43) on Thursday. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 31.90 ($0.42). The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.36 million and a PE ratio of 7.60.
About Sylvania Platinum
