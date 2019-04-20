Svb Leerink Weighs in on Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC’s Q1 2019 Earnings (JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Analysts at Svb Leerink reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 18th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.79.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up previously from $137.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.71.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $128.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $113.52 and a 52 week high of $184.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $476.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $251,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Treacy sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.41, for a total transaction of $143,534.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,837.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,668 shares of company stock worth $1,606,567. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,882,984 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,975,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,205,000 after acquiring an additional 207,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332,172 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,978,000 after acquiring an additional 15,607 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

