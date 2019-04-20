Sutro Biopharma (STRO) versus The Competition Head to Head Comparison

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ: STRO) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Sutro Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sutro Biopharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sutro Biopharma Competitors 836 2781 6067 261 2.58

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 134.65%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.50%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Sutro Biopharma Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $38.42 million -$35.32 million -1.69 Sutro Biopharma Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.26

Sutro Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sutro Biopharma. Sutro Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

