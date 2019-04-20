Surevest Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Surevest Inc. cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $245.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $189.51 and a 1 year high of $247.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $35.40 billion during the quarter. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 25.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $247.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.00.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,097,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $475,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,576. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

