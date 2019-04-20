SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Square, Inc.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (SQ)

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Square in a report issued on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.88 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Square from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.82.

NYSE SQ opened at $70.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,537.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 3.64. Square has a 1 year low of $43.72 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In other news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 2,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $199,296.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,959.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 68,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $5,113,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,221,781 shares of company stock valued at $91,290,610 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Square by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

