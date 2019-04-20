SunTrust Banks Comments on Xcel Energy Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Xcel Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE XEL opened at $54.68 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $57.51.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $4,134,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,127 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 53.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 101,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 35,240 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 31.7% during the first quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 3,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 253,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,264,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 118,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,503,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

