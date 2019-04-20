SunTrust Banks Comments on American Electric Power Company Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for American Electric Power in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEP. Goldman Sachs Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.20 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.01.

NYSE:AEP opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 32,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 102,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

