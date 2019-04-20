SunTrust Banks Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.98 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PACW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $38.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $39.21 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $285.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $476,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

