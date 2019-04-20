SunTrust Banks Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Penn National Gaming, Inc (PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Penn National Gaming in a research note issued on Thursday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PENN. Zacks Investment Research raised Penn National Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $25.00 price objective on Penn National Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.69.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $21.22 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $36.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.85.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

