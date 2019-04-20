Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.83.

NYSE SHO opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,760,000 after purchasing an additional 227,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,870,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,760,000 after purchasing an additional 227,233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,432,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,472,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,606,000 after purchasing an additional 495,602 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,759,000 after purchasing an additional 54,790 shares during the period.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

